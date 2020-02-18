Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $380.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $379.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

