Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 3,418 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,295,000 after purchasing an additional 166,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

T stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

