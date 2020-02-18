Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 22010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

