Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,875,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 935,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

