Gratus Capital LLC Takes $205,000 Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 809,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,282,000 after buying an additional 88,048 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,523,000 after buying an additional 32,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $354.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $358.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.13.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.62.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

