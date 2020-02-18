Gratus Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

