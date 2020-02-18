Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trimble by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124,635 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 32.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 168.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.