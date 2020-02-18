Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $110,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 191,709 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,381.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

