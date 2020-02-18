Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $120,000 in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Swann began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

