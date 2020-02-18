Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $94,000 in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,333 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after buying an additional 122,572 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 42,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

