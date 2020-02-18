Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

DG opened at $158.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

