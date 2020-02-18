Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.09.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$34.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.83. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$27.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.13.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

