Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,408 shares during the period. PennantPark Investment comprises approximately 2.8% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 486,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 319,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $261,600 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

