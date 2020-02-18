Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,490 Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $488.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.74. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

