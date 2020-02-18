Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

OMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.84. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

