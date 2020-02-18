Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.82

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and traded as low as $7.06. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 8,693 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.