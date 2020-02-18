GWA Group Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

GWA Group stock opened at A$3.95 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$3.59 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.39. GWA Group has a 1 year low of A$2.80 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of A$3.93 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03.

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

