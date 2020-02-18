GWA Group Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:GWA)

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
GWA Group stock opened at A$3.95 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$3.59 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.39. GWA Group has a 1 year low of A$2.80 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of A$3.93 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03.
About GWA Group
