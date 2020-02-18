Harvest Capital Credit Corp Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Harvest Capital Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. Harvest Capital Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 9,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

