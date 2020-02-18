Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €51.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

ETR JST opened at €34.75 ($40.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.74 and its 200 day moving average is €30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 12 month high of €39.60 ($46.05). The stock has a market cap of $517.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.62.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

