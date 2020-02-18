Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Position Lowered by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 118.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

