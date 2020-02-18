Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $457.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

