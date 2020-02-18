HBZ coin (HBZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $780,205.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One HBZ coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bitlish. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $780,205.00 and $35,322.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00492201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.24 or 0.06316636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00069446 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028484 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005254 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, HitBTC, Exmo and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

