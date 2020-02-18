HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will post sales of $13.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.47 billion and the lowest is $13.08 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $54.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.82 billion to $54.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.24 billion to $57.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,158. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $151.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.79 and a 200 day moving average of $134.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,777 shares of company stock worth $10,326,575. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,170,000 after acquiring an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,670 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after acquiring an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

