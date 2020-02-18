HCR Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 398,605 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 892,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after acquiring an additional 279,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

RTN opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.20. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

