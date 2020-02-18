HCR Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 394 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after buying an additional 494,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after acquiring an additional 344,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

