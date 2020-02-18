HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New $372,000 Investment in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,599 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUBI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUBI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $598.26 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.62.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $162,027.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,018 shares of company stock worth $709,050 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.