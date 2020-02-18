HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 519 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.74 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.