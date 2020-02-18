HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 753 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $310.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.