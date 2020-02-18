HCR Wealth Advisors Takes $160,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,886,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,557,000 after buying an additional 598,531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $339.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $339.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.