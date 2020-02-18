Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

