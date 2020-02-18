Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.32

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 251148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 78,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

