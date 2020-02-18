Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.32

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 251148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTGC. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
