Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 12,146 shares of company stock worth $162,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,364,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,631. The firm has a market cap of $542.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $20.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.