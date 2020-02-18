Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,667 shares of company stock worth $7,439,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.34. 687,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,465. Hershey has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average of $151.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

