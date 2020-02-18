Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $704.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report $704.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.30 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $714.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 250,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 194,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,779. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

