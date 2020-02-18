HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will report $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

In related news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after acquiring an additional 339,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HollyFrontier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after acquiring an additional 144,189 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,457. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

