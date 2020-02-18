HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of HollyFrontier worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 64,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,457. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.