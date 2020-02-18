Homeserve (LON:HSV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,203.81

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,203.81 and traded as high as $1,325.00. Homeserve shares last traded at $1,317.00, with a volume of 186,478 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on HSV. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homeserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,309.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,206.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Stella David bought 2,680 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 3,000 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.43) per share, with a total value of £39,750 ($52,288.87). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,717 shares of company stock worth $7,436,746.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

