Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Reduced by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

