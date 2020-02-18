Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Host Hotels and Resorts reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of NYSE HST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. 4,977,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,878. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 292,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

