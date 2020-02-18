Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $333.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.78. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

