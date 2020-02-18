Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,713 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart stock opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

