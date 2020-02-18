Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,118 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $59,288,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

