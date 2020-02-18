Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,463 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $23,435,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

USB opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

