Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $32,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

