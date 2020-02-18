HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Up 6.6%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.87, approximately 10,755 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 134,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.
The company has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.
About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)
HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.