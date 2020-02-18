HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Trading Up 6.6%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.87, approximately 10,755 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 134,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

