IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0167

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and $12,657.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.81 or 0.03048773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00238269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00152075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,480,418 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.