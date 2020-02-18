Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches Market Cap of $27.05 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $27.05 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Indodax and Upbit. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.81 or 0.03048773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00238269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00152075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Indodax, Coinbit, HitBTC, STEX, Bittrex and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

