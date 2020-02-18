imbrex Hits Market Capitalization of $123,706.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, imbrex has traded 14% lower against the dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $123,706.00 and $12.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.56 or 0.03171604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00242268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00156759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex launched on September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.