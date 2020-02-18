IMI (LON:IMI) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IMI (LON:IMI) to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 920 ($12.10).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 985 ($12.96) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,139.67 ($14.99).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,066 ($14.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,150.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,065.74. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

