Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $349.96

Shares of Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.96 and traded as low as $302.90. Impellam Group shares last traded at $305.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 380.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.00 million and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45.

Impellam Group Company Profile (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

